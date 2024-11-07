Richard Dyson: Agony continues for family and friends of Barnsley man missing for five years
Richard Dyson was 55 years old and from Hoyland when he went missing in November 2019.
He was last seen by his daughter after they met up together but she reported him missing around a week later after he failed to turn up for a pre-arranged meeting with her.
An investigation into the disapperance led to the discovery of CCTV footage of Richard walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland, at around 11pm Sunday, November 17.
A body has never been found but detectives are treating the disappearance as murder.
A number of arrests have been made over the years, including of suspects who were held on suspicion of murder.
In an update provided this week, South Yorkshire Police confirmed two of those arrested were “released under investigation”.
The police probe continues.