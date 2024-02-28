Mark Hulley: Sheffield paedophile 'destroyed childhood' of girl, 6, in the 'most monstrous way'
A twisted Sheffield paedophile who preyed upon a young girl from the age of six-years-old, initially using games involving the use of a blindfold to facilitate the abuse, is beginning a substantial prison sentence today.
Mark Hulley did not say a word as he was escorted out of Sheffield Crown Court to begin a 20-year sentence for a catalogue of sex offences, including five counts of rape, all committed against the same child.
Cowardly Hulley, of Garland Close, Westfield, Sheffield, sought to deny his crimes, putting the survivor of his abuse through the ordeal of a trial, but jurors rejected his account when they found him guilty of 12 sex offences.
Judge Megan Rhys told Hulley: "From the age of about six or seven, you sexually abused her. It started as a game - a touching or tasting game - as you called it. You blindfolded her."
52-year-old Hulley’s crimes were finally brought to light last year (2023) - more than a quarter of a century after the abuse began - after the courageous complainant brought an end to the decades of silence, and went to the police.
In a statement read to the court during yesterday’s (February 27, 2024) sentencing hearing, the complainant said not only had Hulley 'stolen' her childhood, but she now fears the abuse she endured as such a young child may also affect the kind of mother she is able to be.
"I feel my emotions have been taken away. I feel so robotic, not feeling strong emotions, like joy or excitement," said the complainant, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
She continued: "I felt terrified, feeling like I wouldn’t be able to love my child, because I’ve spent so long putting how I feel into different boxes, I’ve spent so many years faking with people."
The complainant described how her trauma has begun to affect her marriage, manifesting as emotional responses to everyday things such as lights being left on; and as she seeks to give her burgeoning family the happiest life possible, it was finally time to break her silence and - in doing so - bring the man who abused her to justice.
"She told her Nan…she had reached the point where she could no longer keep it to herself," Judge Rhys told the court.
She also described how, after the abuse was finally brought to light, Hulley’s response was; 'whether or not he had done it - mud sticks' and he threatened, and made an attempt, to take his own life.
At the conclusion of the trial, Hulley was found guilty of five counts of rape of a girl under 16; four counts of indecent assault of a girl under 13, attempted rape of a girl under 13; one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and one count of voyeurism.
Jurors also acquitted Hulley of one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Judge Rhys said in her view Hulley did not have any mitigation, and jailed him for 19 years - with an extended licence of one year - bringing his total sentence to 20 years.
She told him: "What you did has clearly had a significant impact on her."
"You took away her childhood, you made her feel like a prostitute, and you made her scared to have children of her own."
Judge Rhys said Hulley’s extended sentence means he will be required to serve at least two-thirds in custody.
Speaking after Hulley was jailed, Detective Constable Blake Hull, officer in charge of the case, said: "The offender has been convicted of numerous sexual offences. The acts themselves are harrowing. Yet this man frequently committed them against the same girl, from when she was six- years-old."
He added: "Whilst I am pleased the abuser has been brought to justice, I recognise there is nothing we can do to change the past; a childhood was destroyed in the most monstrous way. I can only hope today’s outcome may assist the victim somehow in rebuilding her life, but with acknowledgement of what she was subject to.
"The abuser categorically denied the allegations throughout the whole court process. He never admitted his crimes and put this victim through a lengthy trial.
"I’d like to thank this victim for telling me her story, and giving me the opportunity to take on this investigation. The victim shared with me that she hopes this will be the start of her learning a new and happier way of living. I share this hope, and I wish her the very best for the next chapter in her life."