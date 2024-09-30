Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield man has been charged over a hate-filled tweet about the tragic death of a fan following a medical incident at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

West Brom supporter Mark Townsend died during the match on Saturday, September 28.

An ‘abhorrent’ post was subsequently shared on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the tragedy and to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans.

Richard Crisp, aged 55, of Sheffield, has been charged with sending communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature, following the tragic death of a West Brom fan during a match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough Stadium | Getty Images/National World

The Star reported this morning how someone had been arrested in connection with that social media post, and police have now confirmed that a man has been charged.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement issued this afternoon, Monday, September 30: “A Sheffield man has been charged following malicious communications shared on social media after a man sadly died during the Sheffield Wednesday V West Bromwich Albion fixture on Saturday 28 September.

“Richard Crisp, 55, from Hillsborough, is charged with sending communication/article of an indecent or offensive nature.

“He has been released on police bail until his court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 14 October 2024.”

Sheffield Wednesday earlier today announced that a lifetime ban had been issued over what the club described as an ‘abhorrent’ social media post following the tragic death.

“We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms,” the club said in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”