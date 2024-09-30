Sheffield Wednesday confirm lifetime ban after 'abhorrent' social media post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that one of their supporters has been banned for life after an ‘abhorrent’ social media post.

The post, which was made in relation to the tragic passing of a West Bromwich Albion fan over the weekend, resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communications and remained in police custody as per South Yorkshire Police - and Wednesday have taken the matter very seriously.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post.

“The post was relative to the tragic passing of West Bromwich Albion supporter Mark Townsend following a medical emergency at Hillsborough on Saturday. The individual has been charged by the police and will face the full force of the law.

“We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms. Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”

A social media, which has since been deleted, was seen to have said that the untimely passing was ‘another one to add to the Leppings lane tally. Up the owls’, and was subsequently called out by many online, from the Owls fanbase as well as several others. Nearly £2,000 has since been raised for the family of the Baggies fanvia a GoFundMepage.