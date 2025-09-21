Reports of vapes with THC cannabis extract being sold to kids leads to raid, arrests & £5k cash seizure
Police also seized what they described as a “significant amount” of both cash and illegal vapes, during the course of the raid on a property located on Highstone Crescent in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Monday earlier this week ( September 15), our officers acted upon intelligence received by members of the community, that illegal vapes were being produced in a home on Highstone Crescent.
“Intelligence suggested that the vapes were being produced with THC in them, which were later being sold onto children.
“Upon a thorough search of the property, approximately 200 illegal vapes were recovered, along with a quantity of cannabis, THC oil and vape juice.
“Officers also located £5,000 in cash, which was stashed in the loft above a bedroom.”
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive component of cannabis.
Following the raid, a 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
They have both been bailed pending further enquiries.
Neighbourhoods Inspector Rebecca Richardson, said: "It is extremely concerning that these vapes have been making their way in to the hands of children in our district.
“Not only are they illegal, but they can cause serious health concerns.
"Our officers acted swiftly on the intelligence received, and will now thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this.
"Combating the supply of illegal vapes is a priority for our district and we will continue to build on local intelligence and information submitted by our residents."