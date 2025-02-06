Three children have been mauled by dogs in Sheffield and Doncaster within the space of 48 hours.

All three youngsters were attacked by family pets, police said as they urged dog owners and parents to ‘step up’ and take action.

South Yorkshire Police shared graphic photos of the injuries, which they said had been caused by a cane corso, a ‘pocket bully’ and a pit bull. The Star has chosen not to publish those images as they are so disturbing.

A six-year-old girl in Sheffield was among three children attacked by dogs in South Yorkshire within 48 hours. One of the dogs was destroyed, while the other two were seized by police. File photo. | National World

The first of the shocking attacks happened last Wednesday, January 29, when police said they were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a property in Rossington, Doncaster, where a cane corso dog had attacked a 16-year-old girl.

The girl sustained serious injuries to her arm and required reconstruction surgery at hospital.

Due to the dog’s behaviour and the risk it posed, police said the dog was destroyed at the scene by firearms officers, with permission from the owner.

On Friday, January 31, at 1.17pm, police responded to reports of a ‘pocket bully’ dog attacking a six-year-old girl in Sheffield.

The child was taken to hospital with puncture wounds to her face. The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

A few hours later, at 6.31pm, officers were called to reports of a pit bull dog mauling a seven-year-old boy in Thorne, Doncaster.

They boy sustained puncture wounds and was taken to hospital, while the dog was seized and remains in police kennels.

‘Owners must step up, parents must step up’

Chief Inspector Cheney, who is leading South Yorkshire Police’s work on dangerous dogs, said: “In 2024 we launched 347 investigations into dangerous dogs involving children under 15.

“You are more likely to be bitten within a home by a familiar dog than anywhere else, and children under the age of seven are more likely to be attacked as they are unable to understand a dog’s display of warning signs.

“The demand dangerous dogs continue to place on our force is unprecedented and within one 48-hour period we have sadly seen children suffer the painful consequences of dog attacks.

“We are committed to protecting the public and our work with the NHS, organisations and charities continues to prevent attacks and safeguard those in proximity to dogs, but owners must step up, parents must step up.

“Simple changes to your dog’s routine, or conversations with your children about respecting your dog’s space can be the difference between life and death.”

Here are some simple steps to take:

Never leave children and dogs unattended

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made. As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

For more information, visit the Blue Cross website.