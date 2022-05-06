A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) 2002 confiscation hearing was held at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (May 3) where Beever was told she was going to have to repay a total of £23,393.57 she had stolen while working at Greenside Vets, on Staincross, Mapplewell, Barnsley
Read More
Beever, aged 51, of Rawmarsh in Rotherham, was convicted last June of theft, having denied the charges of stealing from the vets, who must receive every penny of the cash seized.
She has been given three months by the court in which to pay the money back, or face a 12-month default sentence of imprisonment. In court last June, Beever was handed a 21-month sentence which was suspended for two years, a nine-month curfew and an order to be electronically tagged.
Financial investigators at South Yorkshire Police have said they are “pleased” that more than £23,000 in money stolen from a Barnsley business was being “rightly returned” to its owner.
Senior financial investigator Richard Grant, from the Barnsley POCA team, said of the decision by Judge Graham Reeds: “South Yorkshire Police are committed to pursuing the confiscation of criminals’ assets under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
“It is just, and pleasing, that any monies recovered in this particular case are rightly returned to the victim as compensation. We hope that this affords the victim some form of closure, and that it goes some way to appeasing the suffering this theft, from a long-standing employee in a position of trust, has undoubtedly caused.”