South Yorkshire Police were called at around 2pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 4) to reports that a man had been stabbed in Reney Road, Greenhill.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance parked next to Greenhill Parkway. Picture: Geoffrey Jenkins

The helicopter landed on the wide grass verge next to Greenhill Parkway, after the incident, and a paramedic car could be seen at the side of the road next to the junction of Greenhill Parkway and Reney Road.

Several police cars were also seen in the area following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 472 of May 4.