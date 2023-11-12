Justice was served for Blake and Tristan Barrass four years ago this month, after their parents were sentenced to life imprisonment, to each serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars.

In the days and weeks following the tragic and untimely deaths of Blake and Tristan Barrass in May 2019, the two brothers were described as 'beautiful boys who touched the lives of everyone they knew'.

Sheffield was left in a state of shock and utter disbelief after learning that 13-year-old Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 14, had been murdered at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on May 24, 2019.

A family friend said of Blake and Tristan: "Both of them were amazing and I can’t describe how proud I was of them. I think that is how we should remember them."

The case took another devastating turn when their parents, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, were subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, their murders.

Scores of people turned out to pay their respects to Tristan and Blake at their funeral, which was held at Grenoside Crematorium on August 8, 2019.

During the service, Grenoside Crematorium Vicar, Lisa Scott, described Blake as a boy who really loved his football, wore his heart on his sleeve and always made people feel loved.

Tristan on the other hand wanted to be different, she said. Mischievous and lovable, his multi-coloured hair got him in trouble with his teachers, but he would always make you smile.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s 'See You Again' was played before Blake and Tristan’s family and friends paid tribute to them in a service rich with emotion.

(L-R) Blake and Tristan Barrass

Family friend Danielle Baines said: "Blake had a natural ability to make everyone smile even if they were having a bad day. He cared about everyone and he had such a big heart.

"Tristan was brave and knew exactly who he was.

"He did what he wanted to do no matter what anyone thought. And he loved to express himself through his clothes.

“Both of them were amazing and I can’t describe how proud I was of them. I think that is how we should remember them."

In November 2019, Barrass and Machin, who are half brother and sister, were jailed for life and each ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murdering their two sons and attempting to murder their other four children.

Their sentences were among the longest ever handed down in Sheffield.

The floral tributes left to Blake and Tristan in the days following their tragic deaths in May 2019

The court was told how the incestuous couple hatched the plan to kill their six children, after becoming fearful of the consequences of their romantic relationship being exposed.

Two days before the murders, a social worker assigned to the family informed Barrass that their status with the local authority would change from 'child in need' to 'child in protection,' resulting in a higher level of scrutiny from social services.

