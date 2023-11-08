Hard work has paid off for one Sheffield takeaway after it turned a disappointing food hygiene rating into the top score possible.

Dial A Pizza Express, in Manor, has received the highest food hygiene rating less than 12 weeks after it was given a food hygiene rating of 1.

At the latest inspection, on Monday November 6, a food hygiene officer found that the City Road venue was operating at ‘very good’ standards in all three key areas, and awarded the team with the highest rating possible.

The firm said: “Dial A Pizza Express team is proud to announce that we have been awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating, the highest possible, after a routine food hygiene inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

“We are all very proud of our new kitchen and our kitchen team works hard on ensuring it is clean, tidy, and safe at all times, which has been a high priority for all of us here.”

Dial A Pizza, on City Road, Sheffield, has been awarded the highest food hygiene rating possible.

During an inspection, a score is given in three areas which then gives an overall rating. The rating ranges from 0, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary’, to 5, meaning ‘very good’, and that the venue is compliant with food hygiene laws.

The areas looked at are:

Food hygiene and safety: this relates to how hygienically the food is handled, how it is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and what measures are taken to prevent food being contaminated with bacteria.

Structural compliance: this is the condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, equipment and other facilities.

Confidence in management: this is how a business manages and records what they do to make sure food is safe, like using the ‘safer food, better business’ system.

The inspection is a clear improvement from the previous that took place on August 20 2023. At that time, the venue was rated as ‘improvement necessary’ for its food hygiene and safety, ‘generally satisfactory’ for structural compliance, and ‘major improvement necessary’ for confidence in management.

Dial A Pizza Express is rated 4.8 out of 5 by 174 customers on Just Eat, and 4.3 out of 5 on Google.