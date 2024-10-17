Rawmarsh collision: Man, 80, "fighting for his life" after he was hit by a Jeep while crossing road

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An elderly man has been left “fighting for his life” after he was hit by a car on Wednesday (October 16).

It is understood that the man, aged 80, was crossing the road when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him.

Police responded to reports of the collision on Barbers Avenue at the junction of Netherfield Lane in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, yesterday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Netherfield Lane-Barber Road junction, Rawmarsh, RotherhamNetherfield Lane-Barber Road junction, Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Netherfield Lane-Barber Road junction, Rawmarsh, Rotherham | Google/Adobe

It is believed he was walking along Netherfield Lane, in the direction away from the park.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following a road traffic collision that has left an elderly man fighting for his life.

“Did you witness the collision? Or have footage that can assist officers with their investigation?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

If you can help police, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 871 of 16 October 2024.

Footage can be uploaded directly here.

Related topics:PoliceJeepRawmarshHospitaldashcamSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice