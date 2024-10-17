Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly man has been left “fighting for his life” after he was hit by a car on Wednesday (October 16).

It is understood that the man, aged 80, was crossing the road when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him.

Police responded to reports of the collision on Barbers Avenue at the junction of Netherfield Lane in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, yesterday evening.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Netherfield Lane-Barber Road junction, Rawmarsh, Rotherham | Google/Adobe

It is believed he was walking along Netherfield Lane, in the direction away from the park.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and information following a road traffic collision that has left an elderly man fighting for his life.

“Did you witness the collision? Or have footage that can assist officers with their investigation?”

The driver of the Jeep remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

If you can help police, get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 871 of 16 October 2024.

Footage can be uploaded directly here.