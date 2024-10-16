Abbeydale Road: Dog attack which left two people injured in Sheffield sparks CCTV appeal
Two people were reportedly bitten by a dog at a shop on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield on September 26 at around 3pm.
They both suffered minor injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise her?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 583 of September 26, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org