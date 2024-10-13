Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A victim was attacked near a Sheffield city centre tram stop, after having words of hate shouted at them, it has been reported.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to as part of an appeal for information following what they have described as a reported hate crime incident in Sheffield city centre. They believe he may have important information.

Police want to speak to this man, who they think may have important information. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Officers said in a statement: “It is reported that on Wednesday (9 October) at 5.10pm, a man shouted hate abuse at a victim while they were at the Castle Square tram stop in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is further reported that the man assaulted the victim before leaving the area.

“Officers have been conducting enquiries in the local area, and are now releasing the following image as we believe this man may hold vital information.”

The man police want to speak to is described as medium build , between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

If you recognise the man or have information which may help police, you can get in touch by calling 101 or through the online chat on the South Yorkshire Police website.

Quote investigation number 14/181464/24 when you get in touch.