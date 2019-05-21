Rapist still at large after girl,12, is attacked in Sheffield woodland

A rapist is still at large this morning after he attacked a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield woodland.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 10:30

He struck in the early hours of Sunday in Richmond Heights Woods, Richmond.

South Yorkshire Police said a report of the sex attack was made at 3.34am and the rape is alleged to have taken place around an hour earlier.

The force said the girl and her family ‘are currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of enquiry’.

No arrests have yet been made.

A police cordon was put in place around the crime scene on Sunday as forensic work was carried out.

More to follow.