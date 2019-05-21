Man released from hospital after stabbing in Sheffield
A man seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield has been discharged from hospital.
The 27-year-old was knifed as he sat in his car in Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, last Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses saw a group of masked men, armed with knives, jump out of a car and launch the attack before driving off from the scene in a Quasqai, which was later torched.
Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his leg and facial injuries in the attack.
He underwent surgery and has since been discharged.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of May 15.