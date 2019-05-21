Sheffield man in court on kidnap and false imprisonment charges
A Sheffield man has appeared in court on kidnap and false imprisonment charges.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 09:35
Mohammed Faizan Zaman, aged 32, of Greenwood Road, Darnall, has also been charged with wounding.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between April 29 and 30.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week and has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 11.