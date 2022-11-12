Two masked men reportedly forced their way into the property on Stumperlowe Hall Road in Ranmoor today, Saturday, November 12, between midnight and 1am, and confronted the occupant before making off with a small safe containing a small sum of cash. Police said that the victim had thankfully not been injured during the break-in but was left ‘extremely shaken’ by what happened to her this morning.

Inspector Gareth Thomas, of the Sheffield Central neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a nasty incident which has left the elderly resident extremely shaken. I know incidents like this are a cause of concern for local people. There will be an increased police presence in the area today as we carry out our enquiries. My team will also be increasing patrols in the area in the coming days. If you have any concerns or information, please speak to them.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 39 of November 12. You can also contact the force using its new webchat service or the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting its website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.