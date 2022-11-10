2. Steven Watson

Knife-wielding burglar Steven Watson, pictured, was jailed after he forced his way into a man’s home in Barnsley with an accomplice before attacking his victim and stealing his wedding ring and a TV. Watson, aged 41 at the time of sentencing in August, of Castleford Road, Normanton, near Leeds, was given an extended custodial sentence of 12 years after he pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary on Carlton Road, Barnsley, while he was armed with a knife and the occupants were at home.

Photo: SYP