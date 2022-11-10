Sheffield Crown Court has heard some have received extensive custodial terms because they already have poor criminal records or because they went armed or targeted elderly or disabled victims.
A serial burglar also preyed upon a cerebral palsy victim in his own home, while a further burglar was jailed in another case after she had posed as a carer while targeting elderly people.
But judges have been vigilant in considering the full circumstances when imposing appropriate sentences to properly punish some of these offenders.
1. Dean Patten
Serial Sheffield burglar Dean Patten, pictured, was jailed for more than two years and five months after he raided a student’s home and stole his car. Patten, aged 28 at the time of sentencing in October, 2021, of Follett Road, near Shiregreen, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to a dwelling burglary and to the theft of a vehicle in Sheffield and was sentenced to just over two years and five months of custody.
Photo: SYP
2. Steven Watson
Knife-wielding burglar Steven Watson, pictured, was jailed after he forced his way into a man’s home in Barnsley with an accomplice before attacking his victim and stealing his wedding ring and a TV. Watson, aged 41 at the time of sentencing in August, of Castleford Road, Normanton, near Leeds, was given an extended custodial sentence of 12 years after he pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary on Carlton Road, Barnsley, while he was armed with a knife and the occupants were at home.
Photo: SYP
3. James Dixon
Serial burglar James Dixon, pictured, was captured on a security camera and by a trail of DNA after he had preyed upon a cerebral palsy sufferer in his own home. Dixon, aged 39 when sentenced in September, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to three years of custody after he pleaded guilty to burgling a disabled man's adapted flat at Shaftesbury Square, near Eastwood, Rotherham, while the occupant was at home.
Photo: SYP
4. Toni Machin
Repeat burglar Toni Machin, pictured, posed as a carer as she conned her way into the homes of elderly victims. Machin, aged 33 when sentenced in August, formerly of Guild Road, at East Dene, Rotherham, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to six years of custody after she pleaded guilty to five counts of dwelling burglary at elderly victims' homes in Rotherham. Prosecuting barrister Tom Jackson said: “Once gaining access to their homes, the defendant has then stolen valuable items having distracted all of the victims.”
Photo: SYP