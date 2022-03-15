Awil Ahmed, aged 26, of Greenland Walk, Darnall, has been charged with grievous bodily harm over an incident outside the Queer Junction club on The Moor in the early hours of Thursday, March 10.

A 35-year-old man was hospitalised but is now said to be in a stable condition and his injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

