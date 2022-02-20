A man was hospitalised after being stabbed in an attack on Carver Street at around 4.25am yesterday – with the knife attack prompting people to express concerns about how safe Sheffield is for those on nights out.

Carver Street has been the scene or a number of serious incidents over the years, including sex attacks, stabbings and even a murder.

Carver Street in Sheffield city centre was closed by the police yesterday following a stabbing in the early hours (Photo: archive image)

It is one of the busiest streets in the city centre in the evenings and at weekends because of the number of pubs and clubs there.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been arrested in connection with the latest knife attack, with the stabbing prompting calls for tougher penalties for those caught carrying knives.

Residents concerned about safety in the city centre want automatic prison sentences for anyone found with a blade and they are calling for metal detectors to be installed in pubs and clubs.

Robbie Hume said: “Not a fan of them but perhaps it is time to start using metal detectors when entering places, especially those that are known to have a history with incidents like this.”

Kirk Andrews added: “The places on that street should be made to pay for the metal detectors, bigger police presence or face closure, it’s simple.”

Carrie-Ann Woo Pierce said: “If you are out with a knife then you are intending to use it, and if caught it should be a minimum six year prison sentence, no ifs, buts or maybes.”

Rikki Renshaw added: “Anyone found in possession of a knife or dangerous weapon should face a definite prison sentence.”

Leanne Fearn said: “There needs to er tougher penalties for people that even walk the streets with a weapon, never mind using them.

“I dread to think what it will be like when my kids are old enough to go our drinking.”

Anyone with information about the latest stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 166 of February 19.