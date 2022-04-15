The Terrier pups were found in the Cross Hill area of Ecclesfield earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said the pups were heard crying.

Two pups were found on an abandoned allotment in Sheffield

“Whilst officers were out on foot patrol in the Cross Hill area, they heard puppy cries from an abandoned allotment,” the team said.

“After further investigation, these two little eight-month-old terrier puppies were found, very hungry and very thirsty.”