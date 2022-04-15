Pups found by police on abandoned allotment in Sheffield

Two pups were rescued by the police after being found on an abandoned allotment in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 15th April 2022, 8:52 pm

The Terrier pups were found in the Cross Hill area of Ecclesfield earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said the pups were heard crying.

“Whilst officers were out on foot patrol in the Cross Hill area, they heard puppy cries from an abandoned allotment,” the team said.

“After further investigation, these two little eight-month-old terrier puppies were found, very hungry and very thirsty.”

The team added: “They are now safe and well after being checked over by the lovely vets at PDSA.”

