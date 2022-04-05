If you would like to adopt an animal on this list, visit the RSPCA website, where you can find out more about the needs and requirements on rehoming one of these cats or dogs.
All animals are currently being cared for by the RSPCA and are all neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being rehomed.
1. Layla
The black whippet crossbreed is approximately four years old. Layla is a lovely girl that likes to spend time with people and get up to some mischief. She is usually very nervous around new people, but will react with slow introduction and treats.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Narla
The fawn and black German Shepherd crossbreed is approximately three years old. Narla is very obedient and loves to make new friends. She becomes very excited for a few minutes when meeting someone new but quickly calms down and becomes very friendly with them.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Bruno
The tan and black Rottweiler crossbreed is approximately 2 years old. Described as a "big goof", Bruno acts big and tough, but is a really sensitive and insecure dog. He is a clever and friendly dog and would really benefit from a loving family he can attach to.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Dolly
The white and torti Domestic Shorthair crossbreed is approximately six-twelve months old. Once she gets to know you, Dolly is a very loving and playful cat. She is gorgeous and well socialised around dogs and cats.
Photo: RSPCA