Mighty Midge is a three-month-old poodle crossbreed and has been waiting for a new home for a quite some time whilst in RSPCA care.

He has watched all of his brothers and sisters he came to the RSPCA with find new homes, while he continued to watch on and be overlooked.

Mighty Midge has been overlooked for a while, but has finally found a new home. Photo: RSPCA

Described by the RSPCA as having a ‘big character’ and being ‘a delightful little man with lots of love and kisses to give’, the wait is over for Mighty Midge.

According to the RSPCA website, he is now ‘reserved’, meaning a family has agreed to take him on and into their home.

Mighty Midge has a condition named ‘cherry eye’, a condition in dogs where their third eye lid becomes swollen, creating a small pink bulge which covers parts of the eye – possibly a reason why Mighty Midge has sadly had to wait so long for a new home.

Unless it is left untreated, the condition doesn’t normally cause discomfort to dogs, and luckily for Mighty Midge, the vets will be correcting his ‘cherry eye’ once he is old enough to be neutered.

On the RSPCA website, Mighty Midge is described as: “A little dog with a big character. Courageous and adventurous and super friendly with people and other dogs. He just wants to please. Into everything, wanting to be involved.

"A delightful little man with lots of love and kisses to give."

If you are interested in re-homing one of the RSPCA’s dogs, visit its website.