Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 12 how Callum Mottram, aged 26, of Woodfarm Drive, at Stannington, Sheffield, admitted committing 12 home burglaries, one commercial burglary, two thefts and five frauds using stolen bank cards.

In one break-in he stole thousands of pounds worth of top brand designer products

Judge Graham Robinson, who sentenced Mottram to four years of custody, told him: “Between February 18, 2022, and May 10, 2022, over a period of just less than three months you embarked upon a spree of dwelling house burglaries and other offending.”

He added: “Most of the property you stole comprised of computers, laptops, gaming stations, games and accessories.”

However, Judge Robinson pointed out that during one burglary Mottram stole two very expensive handbags, three very expensive bottles of alcohol, an expensive pair of training shoes and some very expensive cigars all valued at just over £8,000.

Prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones attributed 20 offences to Mottram and they were all committed after he had been released from prison in December, 2021, for another matter.

Mottram stole alcohol and scratch cards during a burglary at the Co-op store, on Oldfield Road, Stannington.

He also took computer games consoles, laptops, iPads, jewellery, headphones, and bank cards during raids from student accommodations across Sheffield and he stole a student’s bicycle.

These raids included properties at: Broad Lane Court, on Broad Lane, near the city centre; Broomgrove Apartments, on Broomgrove Road, Broomhall; Commonside, at Crookesmoor; two flats at Bailey Street, near the city centre; Roebuck Road, Crookesmoor; Century Square, on Radford Street; The Chimes, on Vicar Lane; and The Pinnacles, on Broad Street, at Park Hill.

The defendant also raided a home on Far Lane, near Wadsley, Sheffield, where he stole over £8,000 worth of items including two Chanel handbags, two bottles of Glenfiddich whisky, a bottle of Don Perignon, a Gucci purse, limited edition cigars, Dolce and Gabbana produce and business and cash cards.

A wallet, credit and debit cards, and iPhone were also stolen from a property on Oakbrook Road, Sheffield.

Mottram also raided a home on Rivelin Road, near Rivelin Valley Park, and stole a laptop and keys and a Mercedes car was stolen and a Gucci handbag with a purse and bank cards.

The defendant also committed five frauds after he used stolen bank cards from the burglaries but he was identified from traces of DNA left at some of the properties and from CCTV footage.

Mottram, who has previous convictions including burglaries, pleaded guilty to 12 dwelling burglaries, one commercial burglary, two thefts and five fraud offences.

Defence barrister Dale Harris said Mottram had a troubled childhood and he started offending at the age of ten.

Mottram had been released from prison in December, last year, according to Mr Harris, and these latest offences were committed very shortly afterwards.

Mr Harris said: “He split up with his partner, relapsed into drug abuse and found himself homeless and lost his benefits and found himself in what can only be described as spree-offending out of desperation.