Prince of Wales Road Sheffield: Everything known about collision as woman is killed crossing road
A police probe into a fatal collision is continuing today after a woman died after being struck by a van as she crossed a road in Sheffield.
Here is everything known so far about the tragedy:
When was the collision on Prince of Wales Road Darnall?
Emergency services were deployed to the scene of the collision just after 9pm yesterday.
What happened?
A woman, aged 53, was crossing Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, when she was struck by a van close to the junction with Mather Road.
What is known about the van?
The blue Volkswagen Caddy was travelling away from Darnall in the direction of the Parkway roundabout when tragedy struck.
Who was driving the van?
A 22-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/ drugs. He has since been released under investigation.
What happened to the woman struck by the van?
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family was informed and is being offered support by specialist officers.
What has South Yorkshire Police said about the collision?
The force wants witnesses or motorist with dash cam footage to come forward.
How should people pass on information?
Call 101 or go online and use the live chat facility or online portal. The incident number to quote is 918 of October 1.