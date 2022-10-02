A 41-year-old Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of robbery, an attempted robbery and an attempted burglary.

A 58-year-old woman, also from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Two more arrests have been made over a series of incidents which culminated in collisions on Penistone Road, Sheffield

Both remain in police custody this afternoon.

They are being quizzed over a series of incidents on Wednesday night, which culminated in two Special Constables and two members of the public being injured.

A 26-year-old man arrested on Thursday has now been released pending no further action.

At around 9.45pm on Wednesday, officers on patrol on Penistone Road came across a road traffic collision involving a black BMW and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

One man left the BMW, which was suspected to have been stolen, on foot.

This man, who is understood to have had a gun, then ran and robbed a red Ford SMAX and drove it on the wrong side of the carriageway down Penistone Road.

Shortly afterwards, the man is said to have left the vehicle and ran across the same road to steal a silver Tiguan from another member of the public, driving away towards Bradfield Road.

This is when an on-duty special constable was mown down by the driver of the Tiguan. Another special constable was also involved and also injured but less seriously.