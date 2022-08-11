Derbyshire glass assault: Watch the moment man smashes glass on mans face in unprovoked attack

Derbyshire Police have released a video of the moment a man in Buxton smashed a glass onto another man’s face in an unprovoked attack.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 6:21 pm
The attacker, 23-year-old, Jake Saxon, has been jailed for 12 months as his actions left permanent scarring to his victims face after hospital treatment.

Saxon’s assault occured at The Vault, in Buxton, in September of last year, when he approached his victim, said something they didn’t hear, before slamming the glass on the man’s face.

Jake Saxon, aged 23, has been jailed for 12 months.

Saxon’s sentence will be up in July 2023.