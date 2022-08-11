The attacker, 23-year-old, Jake Saxon, has been jailed for 12 months as his actions left permanent scarring to his victims face after hospital treatment.
Saxon’s assault occured at The Vault, in Buxton, in September of last year, when he approached his victim, said something they didn’t hear, before slamming the glass on the man’s face.
Saxon’s sentence will be up in July 2023.