Emergency services including police and paramedics and firefighters were sent to Pond Street shortly after 9pm on Monday evening (July 3), after concerns were raised for the safety of a man who had climbed up a crane. The road was cordoned off between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane.

He was finally brought down from the crane to safety by police in the early hours of today (Wednesday July 5) at around 12.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 42-year-old man has been charged after emergency services were called to Pond Street shortly after 9.00pm on Monday (July 3) to inform us that they were concerned for the safety of a man who had climbed up a crane.

“Craig Connelly, aged 42, and of no fixed address, has been charged with affray, criminal damage to property (value over £5,000) and obstructing / disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

“He has also been further arrested for failing to appear at court in Bristol.”

Connelly has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Thursday 6 July), officers added.

Bus routes and city centre traffic were disrupted all day long on Tuesday, as Pond Street runs alongside the city centre bus interchange.

