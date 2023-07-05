News you can trust since 1887
A man has been charged with a string offences including criminal damage after a street in Sheffield city centre was closed for 27 hours.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:37 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 19:38 BST

Emergency services including police and paramedics and firefighters were sent to Pond Street shortly after 9pm on Monday evening (July 3), after concerns were raised for the safety of a man who had climbed up a crane. The road was cordoned off between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane.

He was finally brought down from the crane to safety by police in the early hours of today (Wednesday July 5) at around 12.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 42-year-old man has been charged after emergency services were called to Pond Street shortly after 9.00pm on Monday (July 3) to inform us that they were concerned for the safety of a man who had climbed up a crane.

“Craig Connelly, aged 42, and of no fixed address, has been charged with affray, criminal damage to property (value over £5,000) and obstructing / disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

“He has also been further arrested for failing to appear at court in Bristol.”

Connelly has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (Thursday 6 July), officers added.

Bus routes and city centre traffic were disrupted all day long on Tuesday, as Pond Street runs alongside the city centre bus interchange.

After the road was finally able to re-open, police issued a statement thanking those who were affected by the disruption for their patience during the time that the road had been closed.