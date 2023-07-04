A busy Sheffield city centre street remains cordoned off this morning, over 12 hours after police were called out in response to concerns for the safety of a 'man on a crane'.

A huge emergency services response - involving around a dozen vehicles from both Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Incident Response Unit and South Yorkshire Police's Tactical Support Unit inside a cordon - is currently in place on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force was contacted over 12 hours ago at around 9pm last night (Monday, July 3) by a member of the public who was concerned for the 'safety of a man on a crane on Pond Street'.

The scene on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre, as the emergency services continue to respond to concerns for the safety of a man on a crane

The spokesperson continued: "Pond Street remains closed between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane while officers respond alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service."

There are a number of bus diversions in place as a result of the incident, which has taken place near to Sheffield Interchange on Pond Street.