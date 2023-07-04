News you can trust since 1887
Pond Street: Concerns for safety of 'man on crane' as busy city centre streets remain cordoned off 12 hours on

A busy Sheffield city centre street remains cordoned off this morning, over 12 hours after police were called out in response to concerns for the safety of a 'man on a crane'.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST

A huge emergency services response - involving around a dozen vehicles from both Yorkshire Ambulance Service's Incident Response Unit and South Yorkshire Police's Tactical Support Unit inside a cordon - is currently in place on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force was contacted over 12 hours ago at around 9pm last night (Monday, July 3) by a member of the public who was concerned for the 'safety of a man on a crane on Pond Street'.

The scene on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre, as the emergency services continue to respond to concerns for the safety of a man on a crane The scene on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre, as the emergency services continue to respond to concerns for the safety of a man on a crane
The spokesperson continued: "Pond Street remains closed between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane while officers respond alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service."

There are a number of bus diversions in place as a result of the incident, which has taken place near to Sheffield Interchange on Pond Street.

Members of the public are advised to follow Travel South Yorkshire for updates on the affected services, which you can do via their website here: https://travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/newsupdates/disruptions

