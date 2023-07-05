News you can trust since 1887
Man on crane Sheffield: Pond Street reopens following massive response by emergency services near bus station

Police have confirmed a man who climbed a crane and triggered a massive response by emergency services on Monday night was brought down safely this morning.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST

Up to a dozen emergency vehicles took over Pond Street and Flat Street yesterday (July 4) over concerns for the individual, who climbed up the crane sometime overnight on Monday.

There were reports that items had been thrown onto the ground below.

Bus routes and city centre traffic were disrupted all day long, as the road runs alongside the city centre bus interchange.

A man had to be brought down from a crane on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre after climbing up on Monday night and spending up to 36 hours in the heights.

But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that the man was “brought to safety and arrested” earlier today, meaning he had been up on the crane for the better part of 36 hours.

A statement by SYP posted on Twitter reads: “We are aware of the traffic disruption this caused and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience.”

