Police have confirmed a man who climbed a crane and triggered a massive response by emergency services on Monday night was brought down safely this morning.

Up to a dozen emergency vehicles took over Pond Street and Flat Street yesterday (July 4) over concerns for the individual, who climbed up the crane sometime overnight on Monday.

There were reports that items had been thrown onto the ground below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus routes and city centre traffic were disrupted all day long, as the road runs alongside the city centre bus interchange.

A man had to be brought down from a crane on Pond Street in Sheffield city centre after climbing up on Monday night and spending up to 36 hours in the heights.

But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that the man was “brought to safety and arrested” earlier today, meaning he had been up on the crane for the better part of 36 hours.