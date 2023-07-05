Up to a dozen emergency vehicles took over Pond Street and Flat Street yesterday (July 4) over concerns for the individual, who climbed up the crane sometime overnight on Monday.
There were reports that items had been thrown onto the ground below.
Bus routes and city centre traffic were disrupted all day long, as the road runs alongside the city centre bus interchange.
But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that the man was “brought to safety and arrested” earlier today, meaning he had been up on the crane for the better part of 36 hours.
A statement by SYP posted on Twitter reads: “We are aware of the traffic disruption this caused and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience.”