Police warning as video captures off-road motorcyclist pulling wheelie up Sheffield road
Police have issued a warning about off-road motorcyclists ‘behaving badly’ on roads in Sheffield after one was seen doing a wheelie all the way up Mosborough High Street.
The force posted a video of the incident on Saturday, taken from a camera attached to a building on the road, which shows the rider driving down the middle of the road at speed, in broad daylight, while doing the stunt the whole way.
The motorcyclist, riding a yellow bike, overtakes two cars as they speed down the white lines in the middle of the road outside Mosborough Off Licence.
Meanwhile, a black car is trying to park and comes to a stop while the off-road bike goes past.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s off road policing team, said: “If you see this kind of behaviour on a public road, ring it in. If you have dash cam footage or CCTV even better. We will find them and take action, with your help.”