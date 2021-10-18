Police warning as video captures off-road motorcyclist pulling wheelie up Sheffield road

Police have issued a warning about off-road motorcyclists ‘behaving badly’ on roads in Sheffield after one was seen doing a wheelie all the way up Mosborough High Street.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:28 am

The force posted a video of the incident on Saturday, taken from a camera attached to a building on the road, which shows the rider driving down the middle of the road at speed, in broad daylight, while doing the stunt the whole way.

The motorcyclist, riding a yellow bike, overtakes two cars as they speed down the white lines in the middle of the road outside Mosborough Off Licence.

The motorcyclists did a wheelie as they drove up Mosborough High Street.

Meanwhile, a black car is trying to park and comes to a stop while the off-road bike goes past.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s off road policing team, said: “If you see this kind of behaviour on a public road, ring it in. If you have dash cam footage or CCTV even better. We will find them and take action, with your help.”