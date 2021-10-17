Extra police patrols as Sheffield golf course greens hit by vandals

South Yorkshire Operational Support Unit tweeted pictures of officers on motorbikes patrolling the course and damage to one green.

The tweet said: “Not the usual patrol route, alongside the 8th hole on Concord Park Golf Course. But some donuts really left their mark here. Over half a dozen greens trashed! We will find you.”

The golf course is part of Concord Park in Shiregreen, next to the sports centre.

We have contacted the club for comment.