Police use location technology to find man who had fallen down Sheffield railway embankment
Location technology has been used to find a 65-year-old man who became disorientated after falling down a railway embankment in Sheffield.
Call handlers from South Yorkshire Police used the location technology what3words to successfully find a pensioner who suffered a fall in Sheffield yesterday.
The 65-year-old had been out walking in the Southey area of the city, when he fell and became trapped between the embankment and some railings.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man called us for assistance, but disorientated from his fall, he could not recall where he was.
“Our call handlers decided to try using what3words to pinpoint his location, after sending him a text with a link to the what3words GPS map, they immediately located him.
“We were then able to dispatch officers to the scene.
“The man was thankfully uninjured but was checked by ambulance staff as a precautionary measure.
“All South Yorkshire Police call handlers and dispatchers have been briefed on how to use the location technology in the last few weeks.”
The what3words app uses geocoding for the communication of locations, within a resolution of three metres.
