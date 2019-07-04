Sheffield father 'who brought sunshine into everyone's lives' killed in horrific crash
A doting father who ‘brought sunshine into everyone’s lives’ was killed in a horrific crash in Sheffield, an inquest heard.
Troy Brealey lost control of the red Audi A3 he was driving and crashed into a white Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction on the A57 between Beighton and Swallownest in July last year.
He died at the scene from multiple injuries.
Family members described the Sheffield 32-year-old as a caring father to two sons and three step-children.
Speaking at an inquest into Troy’s death in Sheffield today, his brother Tito said: “He loved his kids. He has two little boys who are a credit to him.
“He was the kind of guy who was not an angel but he was straight to the point with you and was there for you.”
Troy’s mum Ann added: “He brought sunshine into everyone’s lives.”
The inquest heard there was a combination of factors which led to the collision.
Witnesses told how the Audi was seen ‘fishtailing’ – an uncontrolled sideways motion – moments before the crash.
It is believed Troy regained control of the vehicle before losing it again and crashing into the oncoming van.
Van driver Oliver Bollands told how the Audi was “thrown into my vehicle” and there was nothing he could do to avoid the car.
Crash scene investigator Keith Reyner said parts of some of the tyres were worn and the crash was “consistent with the rear of the vehicle losing tracton.”
The vehicle also had no MOT and there was evidence to suggest Troy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Mr Reyner added it is possible there was an “element of speed” as the road has a limit of 50 mph and he estimated both vehicles to be going at between 45 and 55 mph.
Coroner Angharad Davies concluded that multiple factors including drink-driving, not wearing a seatbelt, the condition of the car and speed all contributed to his death which was as the result of an accident.