A suspected ‘chop shop’ containing multiple stolen cars, high-end vehicle parts and pallets of stolen property has been unearthed by police in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police claim the sting came about after officers tracked a stolen Range Rover to Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in January.

South Yorkshire Police has shared this photo from inside a 'chop shop' uncovered following an investigation, which they claim was filled with stolen cars, high-end vehicle parts and "pallets of stolen property." | SYP

The vehicle was located in a unit which, upon gaining entry, was found to have been converted into a chop shop containing multiple suspected stolen vehicle parts.

A ‘chop shop’ is where allegedly stolen cars are taken apart so that their pieces can be sold separately.

Then, Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team secure a warrant for two other units which led to “a lorry full of high-end car parts” being discovered and several vehicles stolen from across the country recovered.

Photographs taken inside the compound show dozens of car doors lined up against each other, as well as several vehicle registration plates.

During a search of the units, officers also discovered pallets of suspected stolen property from chocolate bars to computer printer toners.

South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: "This was a sophisticated operation with stolen vehicles, parts and property from all over the country hidden inside the units.

“Following the warrants we have arrested two men who have been bailed pending further enquiries. Results like this form part of the ongoing work to tackle organised criminality in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.

“We know the impact car theft can on have people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to trace stolen vehicles and dismantle these ‘chop shops’.”