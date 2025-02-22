Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple who paid a Sheffield company for sofas that never arrived are “disappointed and dissatisfied” after the police said there was no fraud.

Lorraine Wardle and Stephen Ruck said the decision had brought to an end their hopes of getting £1,950 back from Sofalux.

Mr Ruck said: “So that's the end of it sadly, and many have lost thousands because of Sofalux. We and many more people will be disappointed and dissatisfied with the outcome.”

Police raided the Sofalux shop at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre in December 2023 following complaints. A man was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Some 13 months later police say although some sofas weren’t delivered, an investigation found “no fraud or criminal intent.”

The decision not to press charges was made after “thorough work by the Economic Crime Unit,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A “small amount” of people who reported allegations of fraud had not been able to receive compensation because they paid cash, they added.

Others had either received their orders, been refunded, or gone through the small claims court.

The spokesperson added: “We would recommend when making large purchases paying with secure payments methods which include protection against potentially fraudulent activity.”

A letter from a detective to Mr Ruck and Ms Wardle states: “Numerous enquiries have been conducted in relation to the reports and evidence has been gathered, reviewed, and processed. As a result of these enquiries, I am unable to show fraud has been committed or that there was any criminal intent.”

Mr Ruck said he paid by bank transfer and despite having a crime number the bank “didn’t want to know.”

He added: “The bank said it was a civil matter and we needed to take Sofalux to court. We know we wouldn’t get anywhere doing that and we would be wasting our money again. There’s no protection for customers who use bank transfers and the law needs to change.”

The Sofalux shop closed at Crystal Peaks and the website is no longer in operation but the company remains ‘active’ according to Companies House.