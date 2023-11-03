News you can trust since 1887
Woodhouse Health Centre attack: Police called after medics attacked with baseball bat at Sheffield GP site

Two medical staff hurt in a violent baseball bat attack at Sheffield GP practice, with police called and man arrested

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:46 GMT
Two medics have been injured in a baseball bat attack at a Sheffield GP practice building.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the incident, at Woodhouse Medical Centre, with a 63-year-old man arrested over the incident.

It is reported that the practice had to close for over half an hour on Wednesday and was open for only telephone appointments yesterday morning after the attack. It has also been reported that two GP registrars were attacked.

Appointments are still limited as a result of the incident, according to the practice that was affected.

Woodhouse Health Centre. Picture: GoogleWoodhouse Health Centre. Picture: Google
Woodhouse Health Centre. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had attended the incident.

The force said in a statement: "We were called to reports of an assault at Woodhouse Medical Centre in Sheffield yesterday afternoon (1 November) around 4.40pm. It was reported that a man assaulted two medical staff with a bat whilst inside the medical centre.

"A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time. No one was seriously injured during the incident.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing, and anyone with any information that might help officers with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 666 of 1 November 2023."

A message on the practice's telephone system today said that there was limited availability of GP appointments today after the violent attack on the practice staff.

Woodhouse Health Centre was referring calls about the incident today to the NHS's South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.

It said in a statement: "We can confirm there was an incident at the practice on the afternoon of November 1, which is subject to a police investigation. Our focus at this time is on supporting the wellbeing and safety of our staff.

"Our staff continue to go above and beyond to provide the best care possible for our patients and deserve to feel safe when they come to work.

"We will not tolerate any abuse or violence at the practice and will take appropriate action to ensure our staff are safe.

"Everyone has a right to be treated with dignity and respect and free from harassment, violence, and abuse."

