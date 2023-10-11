News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Man, 24, dies after collision involving black car and pedestrian

Sheffield crime: The 13 streets where most violent and sexual offences are reported

The 13 worst Sheffield streets for reported violent and sexual offences have been revealed.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Oct 2023, 05:30 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in August 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst streets in the city for reported violence and sexual offences have been revealed

1. The 13 Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported violence and sexual offences

The worst streets in the city for reported violence and sexual offences have been revealed

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, with 16

2. On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 16 reports of violence and sexual offences

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, with 16

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 14

3. On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 14 reports of violence and sexual offences

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 14

Photo Sales
The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 11

4. On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale - near Northern General Hospital: 11 reports of violence and sexual offences

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 11

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldEnglandSouth Yorkshire PoliceDataNorth West