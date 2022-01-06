Police track down stolen car involved in hit and run on Handsworth Road, Sheffield

The man was hurt after he tried to stop thieves from taking his car, suffering head injuries as he tried to prevent them from driving off in his Volkswagen Golf.

Handsworth Road was closed for several hours while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Police have found the stolen car involved in an incident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured in Handsworth on Tuesday. This was the scene on Handsworth Road after the incident

Officers said this morning in a statement: “The vehicle involved in this incident has been located and recovered. Enquiries are continuing to locate the suspect.”

It is understood the pedestrian, a man in his fifties, had left his car while he went into a nearby shop. A thief then jumped into the Golf and drove off in it.

As the owner tried to stop him, he was dragged along the road after being struck by the car and suffered serious injuries.

He was later transported to hospital, where treatment is continuing today.

A relative said today he remained in the Northern General Hospital with broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a collapsed lung.

Eyewitnesses said at least seven police cars were deployed to the scene, and the road remained taped off for hours as officers carried out their enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses, for CCTV which captured the incident or dash cam footage which may have caught the incident.

Those with information should call 101 and quote incident number 383 of January 4.