Police are currently at the scene on Handsworth Road, in front of a fish and chips shop, where the road remains closed to traffic.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said emergency call was made at 1.55pm to reports of a car in collision with the pedestrian.

An ambulance and rapid response were dispatched to the scene and one patient was rushed to Northern General Hospital.

Handsworth Road in Sheffield remains taped off by police following a serious incident on Tuesday afternoon (January 4)