Handsworth Road in Sheffield closed due to major police incident
A road in a Sheffield suburb has been taped off after a car crashed into a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:13 pm
Police are currently at the scene on Handsworth Road, in front of a fish and chips shop, where the road remains closed to traffic.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said emergency call was made at 1.55pm to reports of a car in collision with the pedestrian.
An ambulance and rapid response were dispatched to the scene and one patient was rushed to Northern General Hospital.
More to follow.