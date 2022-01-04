Handsworth Road in Sheffield closed due to major police incident

A road in a Sheffield suburb has been taped off after a car crashed into a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:13 pm

Police are currently at the scene on Handsworth Road, in front of a fish and chips shop, where the road remains closed to traffic.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said emergency call was made at 1.55pm to reports of a car in collision with the pedestrian.

An ambulance and rapid response were dispatched to the scene and one patient was rushed to Northern General Hospital.

More to follow.