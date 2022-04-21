The neighbourhood policing team which covers Parson Cross, Fox Hill, Southey and Longley, hope to be more accessible to more people by using pedal power to get around.

Officers will announce online when their patrols are to be carried out and numbers will be provided for officers so that people can contact them directly as they are riding around the streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police team in Sheffield is to patrols Parson Cross, Fox Hill, Longley and Southey on bikes (Photo: Getty)

Announcing the new patrols, the Sheffield North East neighbouhood policing team said: “This week will see the team take to the roads with a new means of transport – the push iron.

“A new addition in our toolkit to supplement our cars and boots, the bikes will allow us to maintain our high-visibility presence, while allowing us to police the area more effectively.

“Later this week we will launch our first live bike patrol via social media, letting you, the public, know when we will be in your area should you require us.

“We will inform you of the expected start and finish times of these patrols and send updates throughout on our current location.

“Should you be experiencing anti-social behaviour or similar related activity within your area whilst we are live then you will be encouraged to get in touch and let us know so we can intervene.

“Our mobile numbers will be advertised live at the time so you can contact us direct.”

The team added: “This will be available to residents of Fox Hill, Parson Cross, Southey and Longley only. We need you to be involved in this process. The launch of this style of policing will hopefully enable a more inclusive service and continue to make us more accessible than ever before.