PC Libby Bettney and Sergeant Ben Hanson will travel to the US in November to present the team’s work to a judging panel.Sergeant Ben Hanson said: “It’s a huge honour for the team to be recognised on an international stage. A big part of what we have been doing is around improving how we work with partners, including the local authority drug and alcohol team, this has been vital to our success so far. “We started this work to try and make the city centre a better, safer place to work and visit and we’ve seen great results, this nomination is the icing on the cake.” Inspector John Mallows said: “Spice use is something that has had an impact on numerous businesses and residents in Sheffield, and at the heart of the positive action we’re taking are my officers trying to improve things for the community they are part of. “As well as being a boost for Sheffield, it’s also an important moment for the force, and recognition for how neighbourhood policing is working across South Yorkshire.” Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “I am very proud of Libby, Ben and the whole Central and North West Neighbourhood Team. This nomination is testament to their hard work and the solid leadership we have in place. I wish them all the luck in the world for their trip to America. “The public should be confident that we have one of the best teams in the business delivering neighbourhood policing, recognised locally and now internationally.”