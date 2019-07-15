Police team nominated for award in America for tackling Spice in Sheffield city centre
A police team in Sheffield has been nominated for an award in America for its efforts to tackle issues with Spice in Sheffield city centre.
Officers from Sheffield’s Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team will be heading to America later this year after being nominated for the prestigious Herman Goldstein Problem Solving Awards for their work tackling Spice - a synthetic cannabis which can leave users in a zombie-like state, slumped in the street.CRIME: South Yorkshire Police to run firearm surrender schemeTheir approach, including targeted patrols of known hotspots, led to a 39 per cent reduction in crime in the area around Sheffield Cathedral over a three month period last year.
Officers also supported the opening of a specialist ‘Spice clinic’ in the city centre for users seeking help.
They also support outreach work on the streets to help users.LATEST: Bomb squad called to popular beauty spot close to SheffieldThe Goldstein Awards recognise outstanding police officers and forces across the world who are engaging in effective problem-solving efforts to reduce crime and disorder.
PC Libby Bettney and Sergeant Ben Hanson will travel to the US in November to present the team’s work to a judging panel.Sergeant Ben Hanson said: “It’s a huge honour for the team to be recognised on an international stage. A big part of what we have been doing is around improving how we work with partners, including the local authority drug and alcohol team, this has been vital to our success so far. “We started this work to try and make the city centre a better, safer place to work and visit and we’ve seen great results, this nomination is the icing on the cake.” Inspector John Mallows said: “Spice use is something that has had an impact on numerous businesses and residents in Sheffield, and at the heart of the positive action we’re taking are my officers trying to improve things for the community they are part of. “As well as being a boost for Sheffield, it’s also an important moment for the force, and recognition for how neighbourhood policing is working across South Yorkshire.” Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “I am very proud of Libby, Ben and the whole Central and North West Neighbourhood Team. This nomination is testament to their hard work and the solid leadership we have in place. I wish them all the luck in the world for their trip to America. “The public should be confident that we have one of the best teams in the business delivering neighbourhood policing, recognised locally and now internationally.”