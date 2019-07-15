Bomb squad called to popular beauty spot close to Sheffield
The bomb squad was called to a popular beauty spot close to Sheffield following the discovery of a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:01
A walker near Burbage Edge in the Peak District discovered the tail fin after tripping over it on a footpath.
The walker, fearing it was an unexploded bomb, called South Yorkshire Police and officers then called out the Ministry of Defence.
South Yorkshire Police said the bomb squad examined the object and it was found to be a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.
The force said: “Luckily after some excavation around it, it looked like just the tail fin from the shell and no explosives were present.
“Incidents like this are very very rare so don't let it put you off going on a walk.”