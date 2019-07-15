Bomb squad called to popular beauty spot close to Sheffield

The bomb squad was called to a popular beauty spot close to Sheffield following the discovery of a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:01
The bomb squad was called to Burbage Edge, near Sheffield, after a WW2 mortar shell tail fin was found

A walker near Burbage Edge in the Peak District discovered the tail fin after tripping over it on a footpath.

A walker found a WW2 mortar shell tail fin at Burbage Edge, near Sheffield

The walker, fearing it was an unexploded bomb, called South Yorkshire Police and officers then called out the Ministry of Defence.

South Yorkshire Police said the bomb squad examined the object and it was found to be a tail fin from a World War 2 mortar shell.

The force said: “Luckily after some excavation around it, it looked like just the tail fin from the shell and no explosives were present.

“Incidents like this are very very rare so don't let it put you off going on a walk.”