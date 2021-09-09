Children and dog walkers in Sheffield suburb at risk from speeding and dangerous bikers, say residents

Basegreen and Meersbrook are both suffering from the problem and two separate petitions have been set up by residents.

Katy Mangle has launched a petition calling for motorcycle barriers on the gennel between Leadbeater Road and Bartle Road at Meersbrook.

It says: “There is an ever increasing problem of illegal motorcycles using the gennel as a cut through.

“The riders have absolutely no regard for the safety of others and are driving at considerable speed. When they leave the gennel on Bartle Road they continue to ride on the pavement for a dangerous amount of time.

“Due to the angle if a person was walking along the pavement there would inevitably be a serious collision. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Over in Basegreen, another petition has been started by Sarah Bradshaw calling for motorcycle barriers on the public footpaths leading onto playing fields running behind Jaunty Road and Basegreen Close.

It says: “The barriers are needed to prevent dangerous nuisance quad and motorcycle riding on the public footpaths on Jaunty Field which is a popular place for dog walkers and children.

“Many of the illegal riders use it as a cut through to get to other streets and have absolutely no regard for the safety of others.