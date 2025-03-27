A police sniffer dog helped root out Class A drugs in a Sheffield house this week.

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team raided a property in Fife Street, Wincobank , on Tuesday morning and discovered drugs.

Police raided a house in Wincobank this week and found Class A drugs | South Yorkshire Police

They were assisted by Police Dog Willow.

A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Information from the community is key to tackling this activity so if you have information please get in touch via 101, report online or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

