Police sniffer dog helps find Class A drug stash in Sheffield house

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST

A police sniffer dog helped root out Class A drugs in a Sheffield house this week.

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team raided a property in Fife Street, Wincobank , on Tuesday morning and discovered drugs.

Police raided a house in Wincobank this week and found Class A drugs
Police raided a house in Wincobank this week and found Class A drugs | South Yorkshire Police

They were assisted by Police Dog Willow.

A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Information from the community is key to tackling this activity so if you have information please get in touch via 101, report online or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

