Sheffield police bust £1 MILLION cannabis drug den
Last Wednesday (March 19) officers from the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Sheffield, executed a warrant at an address on Sussex Street, near Attercliffe and discovered the large cannabis set up.
Kristian Zefe, aged 31, of Upminster Road South, London, and Mark Gjonaj, 28, of no fixed abode, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstraction of electricity.
Both made their first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court only a day after their arrest (March 20) and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on April 22.
