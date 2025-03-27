Sheffield police bust £1 MILLION cannabis drug den

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 08:37 BST

Two men have been charged in connection with a cannabis set up containing more than 1,000 plants.

Last Wednesday (March 19) officers from the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Sheffield, executed a warrant at an address on Sussex Street, near Attercliffe and discovered the large cannabis set up.

Typically, each plant is valued at around £1,000, making the grow worth up to £1 million.

Two have been charged with the production of cannabis after police found 1,000 plants (archive image).placeholder image
Two have been charged with the production of cannabis after police found 1,000 plants (archive image).

Kristian Zefe, aged 31, of Upminster Road South, London, and Mark Gjonaj, 28, of no fixed abode, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstraction of electricity.

Both made their first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court only a day after their arrest (March 20) and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on April 22.

