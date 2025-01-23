Police shocked to discover badly damaged car was driven around streets of Sheffield

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
CCTV footage revealed that this car was driven around the streets of Sheffield in this state.

Police officers from the Darnall and Tinsley Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the severely damaged car abandoned in Darnall back in April 2024.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

CCTV footage revealed this car had been driven around the streets of Sheffield in this stateCCTV footage revealed this car had been driven around the streets of Sheffield in this state
CCTV footage revealed this car had been driven around the streets of Sheffield in this state | SYP

Enquiries then revealed that the car had actually been driven around Sheffield in that condition. It was captured on CCTV cameras.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police tracked down the registered keeper but were unable to determine who had been driving the car.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Darnall and Tinsley Neighbourhood Team discovered this car abandoned in Darnall back in April 2024.

“To officers’ surprise, CCTV revealed it had been driven around in this dangerous state.

“As it had clearly been involved in a collision and had no insurance, officers were naturally keen to speak to the driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers sent formal instruction to the registered keeper requesting they provide details of the driver, however the keeper decided silence was golden.

“As a result, the registered keeper was summonsed to court and in January 2025 they received six penalty points and fined £1,014. But six points for someone who already has six points on their licence means they're disqualified for 12 months. A costly mistake for not filling in a form?”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice