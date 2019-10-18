Police in Sheffield seek witnesses to altercation on bus involving woman and girl
A police probe is under way into an altercation on a bus in Sheffield involving a woman and a girl.
South Yorkshire Police said officers are investigating an incident in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, July 25.
It involved a 54-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl who became involved in an altercation on a number 88 Stagecoach bus.
Both parties got off the bus outside Burngreave Library, where the incident continued.
South Yorkshire Police said the incident is being treated as ‘assault’.
The force said: “Officers have been conducting numerous enquiries to understand the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including viewing nearby CCTV footage.
“We are now looking to speak to anyone who was travelling on the same bus that day, or anyone who was near the library who may have seen the incident.”
Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 852 of July 25.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.