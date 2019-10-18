Fundraising appeal launched for funeral of young woman killed in car crash in Rotherham
A fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a young woman killed in a car crash in Rotherham.
Clare Turner, aged 24, died in a collision in Thurcroft on Monday, October 14 when her car struck a tree.
She was driving a black Vauxhall Vectra along Kingsforth Lane from Cumwell Lane when it ran out of control close to Kingsforth Lane Fisheries.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision but Clare could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family described her as a ‘wonderful, bubbly girl who was much loved by her family and friends’.
To help with the costs of her funeral, an online Just Giving page has been set up.
The page says: “We are wanting to help Clare’s family by helping to raise money for her funeral.
“Clare was such a bubbly young woman, who was always there to support others and now its our turn to repay the favour in these tragic circumstances.
“Clare was an amazing nursery practitioner at Tiny Treasures pre-school in Conisbrough and will be sadly missed by all children, parents and staff that had the great opportunity to work with her.”
Witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash cam footage should email PC James Durkin in South Yorkshire Police’s serious collisions unit on James.Durkin@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident number 479 of October 14.
Click HERE to donate via the fundraising page.