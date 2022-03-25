Sheffield Crown Court heard during a remote video hearing on March 25 how Jake Johnson, aged 30, of Lancaster Street, Barnsley, struck his ex-partner with a mug and repeatedly struck a man who had been asleep on her sofa with a child’s Segway.

Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, said Johnson had turned up at his ex-partner’s home and when he found a man asleep on her sofa he punched him and struck him with a mug before also hitting his ex-partner with the mug as she tried to intervene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Jake Johnson, aged 30, of Lancaster Street, Barnsley, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 42 months of custody and given a five-year restraining order after he admitted causing criminal damage to a car, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a former partner and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man

Johnson then struck the man with a child’s Segway as he lay on the floor, fracturing his skull, according to Ms Quinney.

Ms Qunney said: “This took place in the complainant’s home seemingly while the defendant has entered without permission in the middle of the night.”

Johnson, who has previous convictions for harassment, theft and criminal damage, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his ex-partner and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the man after the incident on October 23, 2021.

The defendant also admitted causing criminal damage after he had kicked in the brake light of his ex-partner’s car on September 19, 2021.

Defence barrister Chris Aspinall said Johnson had been homeless at 13 years old before he went into care and the defendant accepts he has a skewed view of relationships and has difficulties which need to be addressed.

Mr Aspinall added: “He accepts he interpreted things wrongly but he says the position was he would still go back to that house.

"And when he walked in he has obviously seen a male in the same room asleep with someone he considered to be – if not a partner – someone he was extremely attached to and fond of.”

Mr Aspinall said Johnson subsequently took the action he did but he accepts that it had been the wrong thing to do.